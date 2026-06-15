Dockside LLC Purchases Shares of 47,441 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,441 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $185,969,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $144,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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More Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from “hold” to “strong-buy” , a direct bullish catalyst that can attract momentum and upgrade-driven buying. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from , a direct bullish catalyst that can attract momentum and upgrade-driven buying. Positive Sentiment: Several Zacks articles placed HPE on Strong Buy lists for momentum and income investors, reinforcing the view that the stock has favorable technical and style-score support. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Several Zacks articles placed HPE on lists for momentum and income investors, reinforcing the view that the stock has favorable technical and style-score support. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage cited potential upside of about 47% , suggesting the market may be re-rating HPE higher on improved earnings estimates and valuation arguments. Analyst upside article

Wall Street analyst coverage cited , suggesting the market may be re-rating HPE higher on improved earnings estimates and valuation arguments. Neutral Sentiment: InvestorPlace published a broader AI-investing commentary about “the next Nvidia,” which does not specifically change HPE fundamentals but reflects continued market enthusiasm for AI-related hardware and infrastructure names. InvestorPlace AI commentary

InvestorPlace published a broader AI-investing commentary about “the next Nvidia,” which does not specifically change HPE fundamentals but reflects continued market enthusiasm for AI-related hardware and infrastructure names. Neutral Sentiment: An MSN piece asked whether HPE is a buy, sell, or hold after Q1 earnings; this is more of a valuation check than a new catalyst, but it keeps the post-earnings debate active. MSN buy/sell/hold article

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $48.20 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,434.46. The trade was a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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