Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,286 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Dollar General worth $26,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,431,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $11,864,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

More Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Dollar General’s fiscal Q2 2027 earnings to rise by a high-single-digit percentage, creating optimism that the discount retailer may continue improving profitability. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and maintains fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.20 to $7.45. Dollar General’s Q2 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

Analysts expect Dollar General’s fiscal Q2 2027 earnings to rise by a high-single-digit percentage, creating optimism that the discount retailer may continue improving profitability. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and maintains fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.20 to $7.45. Positive Sentiment: Dollar General was highlighted among retail and wholesale stocks that could benefit from potential earnings surprises, supporting speculative buying ahead of the results. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Dollar General was highlighted among retail and wholesale stocks that could benefit from potential earnings surprises, supporting speculative buying ahead of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General invited small businesses to explore vendor opportunities. The initiative could expand its supplier pipeline and product selection, but the announcement provided no immediate financial targets or material earnings impact. Dollar General Invites Small Businesses to Explore Vendor Opportunities

Dollar General invited small businesses to explore vendor opportunities. The initiative could expand its supplier pipeline and product selection, but the announcement provided no immediate financial targets or material earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Reports noting Dollar General’s market outperformance did not identify a specific new corporate catalyst. Investors should therefore focus on the upcoming earnings release, sales trends, margins and updated guidance for confirmation of the recent momentum. Dollar General (DG) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why

Dollar General Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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