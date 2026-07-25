Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,127 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 286,479 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Dollar Tree worth $64,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,196 shares of the company's stock worth $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 116,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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