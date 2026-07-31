Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Stock Position Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,389 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock worth $889,141,000 after purchasing an additional 319,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,719,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,501,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,106,000 after buying an additional 81,695 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dollar Tree from an "overweight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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