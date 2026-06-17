Dominion Energy Inc. $D Position Lowered by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,778,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 122,205 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.56% of Dominion Energy worth $279,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here