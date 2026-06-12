Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $25,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,478,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $86,597,000 after purchasing an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 136,381 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0%

D opened at $66.80 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

More Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion is being viewed as a beneficiary of data center expansion, which could boost electricity demand and long-term earnings growth. Dominion Energy (D) is Poised to Benefit from Data Center Expansion

Dominion is being viewed as a beneficiary of data center expansion, which could boost electricity demand and long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: News and commentary around a potential NextEra-Dominion merger suggests the company could become part of a larger strategic utility deal, which some investors see as a possible valuation catalyst. Now Is a Good Time to Buy Into America's Mega Utility Merger

News and commentary around a potential NextEra-Dominion merger suggests the company could become part of a larger strategic utility deal, which some investors see as a possible valuation catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Dominion is advancing grid infrastructure for an offshore wind project off North Carolina, signaling continued capital deployment into regulated energy assets. Dominion to buy land for North Carolina offshore wind project

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on D. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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