Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 104,623 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 114.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 437,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 233,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:D opened at $69.59 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $70.17.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Dominion Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

More Dominion Energy News

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Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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