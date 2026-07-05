Dominion Energy Inc. $D Stock Position Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 264.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,475 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

More Dominion Energy News

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Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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