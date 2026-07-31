Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,221 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.35% of Domino's Pizza worth $160,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Domino's Pizza by 68.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Domino's Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 36.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 17.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Key Headlines Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several near-term forecasts, raising estimated EPS for Q3 2026 to $4.25 from $4.22, Q4 2026 to $6.00 from $5.98, and Q2 2027 to $4.55 from $4.42. These changes suggest some confidence in Domino’s near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several near-term forecasts, raising estimated EPS for Q3 2026 to $4.25 from $4.22, Q4 2026 to $6.00 from $5.98, and Q2 2027 to $4.55 from $4.42. These changes suggest some confidence in Domino’s near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Domino’s declared a quarterly dividend of $1.99 per share, equivalent to $7.96 annually and a yield of approximately 2.3%. The dividend is payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. Is Domino's Stock Serving Up a Buying Opportunity?

Domino’s declared a quarterly dividend of $1.99 per share, equivalent to $7.96 annually and a yield of approximately 2.3%. The dividend is payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with 18 Buy ratings, 12 Holds and one Sell rating, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $402.16. However, several firms have recently reduced their targets, reflecting caution after the latest results.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with 18 Buy ratings, 12 Holds and one Sell rating, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $402.16. However, several firms have recently reduced their targets, reflecting caution after the latest results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $18.44 from $18.59 and FY2028 estimate to $21.58 from $22.34. It also reduced estimates for Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, indicating softer long-term earnings expectations despite the near-term increases.

Zacks lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $18.44 from $18.59 and FY2028 estimate to $21.58 from $22.34. It also reduced estimates for Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, indicating softer long-term earnings expectations despite the near-term increases. Negative Sentiment: CEO Russell Weiner sold 10,850 shares for approximately $3.59 million, reducing his direct ownership by 19.84%. While insider sales can be made for personal or tax reasons, the transaction may weigh on investor sentiment. Russell Weiner Sells 10,850 Shares of Domino's Pizza Stock

CEO Russell Weiner sold 10,850 shares for approximately $3.59 million, reducing his direct ownership by 19.84%. While insider sales can be made for personal or tax reasons, the transaction may weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Domino’s most recent quarterly report showed EPS of $4.07, below the $4.17 consensus estimate, although revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $1.19 billion. The earnings miss and subsequent reductions to some forecasts are likely contributing to the stock’s decline.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,957.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,718.08. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total transaction of $3,589,505.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,499,948.07. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $352.25 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $282.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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