Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,370 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Domino's Pizza worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $760,939,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,830 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $397,100,000 after buying an additional 78,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,058 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $252,362,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $369.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $382.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.55. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $499.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino's Pizza's previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino's Pizza from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Domino's Pizza from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair set a $540.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $471.79.

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Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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