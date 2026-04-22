Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Stock Position Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392,579 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 310,146 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises approximately 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Donaldson worth $212,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $112.84. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Donaldson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

See Also

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