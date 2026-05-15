Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,389 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $2,238,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,364,891.47. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Schwan sold 34,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $2,358,731.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,369.84. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 441,490 shares of company stock valued at $32,375,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotia boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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