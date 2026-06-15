DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Position Increased by SC US Ttgp LTD.

SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 506,358 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 51.2% of SC US Ttgp LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 7.35% of DoorDash worth $7,176,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Article Title

DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Positive Sentiment: The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Article Title

The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Article Title

DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a buy rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Article Title

BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional coverage around World Cup discounts and broader stock-performance articles may have limited direct impact on the shares, but they add to overall visibility around the brand. Article Title

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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