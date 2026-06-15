DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,342 shares of the company's stock after selling 299,748 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of DoorDash worth $76,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at $148,896,549. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,006.04. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $150.58 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company's fifty day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

More DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Article Title

DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Positive Sentiment: The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Article Title

The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Article Title

DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a buy rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Article Title

BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional coverage around World Cup discounts and broader stock-performance articles may have limited direct impact on the shares, but they add to overall visibility around the brand. Article Title

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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