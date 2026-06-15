DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stake Raised by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 8.2% of Scge Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scge Management L.P. owned 0.37% of DoorDash worth $361,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 95,618 shares of the company's stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company's stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company's stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 364,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 644.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company's stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.15. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

More DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Article Title

DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Positive Sentiment: The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Article Title

The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Article Title

DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a buy rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Article Title

BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional coverage around World Cup discounts and broader stock-performance articles may have limited direct impact on the shares, but they add to overall visibility around the brand. Article Title

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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