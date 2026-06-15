DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Holdings Lifted by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496,607 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 473,316 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises approximately 3.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of DoorDash worth $1,018,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,650,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company's stock worth $11,617,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,823 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $267,463,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,599,006.04. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Article Title

DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Positive Sentiment: The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Article Title

The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Article Title

DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a buy rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Article Title

BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional coverage around World Cup discounts and broader stock-performance articles may have limited direct impact on the shares, but they add to overall visibility around the brand. Article Title

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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