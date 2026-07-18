Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 16,336 Fabrinet $FN

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,336 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 28.2% in the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,146 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Fox Advisors cut Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $661.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $476.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $598.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.20. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $272.49 and a 52-week high of $748.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Fabrinet's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,556,435.03. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fabrinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fabrinet wasn't on the list.

While Fabrinet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here