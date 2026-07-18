Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 4,996 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 283.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 522.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $272.40 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $258.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.Ryder System's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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