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Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Shares in DBV Technologies S.A. $DBVT

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
DBV Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dorsey Wright & Associates opened a new position in DBV Technologies during Q1, buying 102,550 shares worth about $2.14 million and taking roughly 0.18% ownership.
  • Institutional interest in DBVT remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 71.74% of the stock; several firms recently increased or initiated stakes.
  • DBV Technologies reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.60 per share and revenue of $0.70 million, while analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.50.
  • Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies.

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.18% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 6,273.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,055 shares of the company's stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 3,257,135 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,461,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,120 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,606,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,659,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,649,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $870.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.95.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.92% and a negative net margin of 3,506.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About DBV Technologies

(Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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