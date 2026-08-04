Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Stock Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,127 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 38,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $39,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,478,522 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,795 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 349,929 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 290,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 334,028 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Douglas Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting Douglas Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Douglas Dynamics reported record second-quarter results: sales rose 10% to $214.6 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $44.6 million, and adjusted diluted EPS climbed 7% to $1.22. The company also returned approximately $10 million to shareholders. Douglas Dynamics Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Douglas Dynamics reported record second-quarter results: sales rose 10% to $214.6 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $44.6 million, and adjusted diluted EPS climbed 7% to $1.22. The company also returned approximately $10 million to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.22 exceeded consensus estimates of $0.93-$1.08, and earnings were higher than the $1.14 reported a year earlier. Douglas Dynamics Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.22 exceeded consensus estimates of $0.93-$1.08, and earnings were higher than the $1.14 reported a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or updated fiscal 2026 expectations to EPS of $2.90-$3.40, above the $2.83 consensus estimate. The revenue outlook of $765 million-$805 million is broadly consistent with analyst expectations, while strong snowfall demand is supporting work-truck attachment sales.

Management raised or updated fiscal 2026 expectations to EPS of $2.90-$3.40, above the $2.83 consensus estimate. The revenue outlook of $765 million-$805 million is broadly consistent with analyst expectations, while strong snowfall demand is supporting work-truck attachment sales. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst and commentary pieces characterize PLOW as potentially undervalued because of its steady cash flow, shareholder returns and resilient demand, but these are opinions rather than new company announcements. Douglas Dynamics Stock May Be Undervalued On Steady Cash Flow

Several analyst and commentary pieces characterize PLOW as potentially undervalued because of its steady cash flow, shareholder returns and resilient demand, but these are opinions rather than new company announcements. Negative Sentiment: Reported revenue of $214.65 million missed the $219.45 million consensus estimate. That top-line shortfall may be limiting the market’s reaction to the substantial EPS beat, particularly after the stock’s prior gains.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $972.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.45 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Further Reading

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