Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Dover were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $10,195,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,445 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Dover by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 57,159 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $204.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.97 and a 52-week high of $237.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dover from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Further Reading

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