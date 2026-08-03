D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,155 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 259,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of D.R. Horton worth $200,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DHI opened at $143.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.17.

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About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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