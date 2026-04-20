D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,776 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $158.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $114.17 and a one year high of $184.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm's revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is 16.35%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

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