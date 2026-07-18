Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,282 shares of the company's stock after selling 398,536 shares during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes makes up 2.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Dream Finders Homes worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:DFH opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.85. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $887.84 million for the quarter.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

Further Reading

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