DSG Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GE Vernova from $820.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $992.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $306.21 and a one year high of $1,009.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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