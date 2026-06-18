DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP lessened its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,822 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 61,075 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,423,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here