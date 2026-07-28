Ducommun Incorporated $DCO Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ducommun worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company's stock.

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Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 1.03. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $89,522.11. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,698,032.28. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,568.24. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,336 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Ducommun from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ducommun from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCO

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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