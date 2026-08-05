Ducommun Incorporated $DCO Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 122.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Ducommun worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,368 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,134,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Ducommun by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 174,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Ducommun by 553.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 26,978 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,091 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $233,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,809,795. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $89,522.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,032.28. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,336. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ducommun from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ducommun from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Stock Up 5.1%

DCO stock opened at $192.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $196.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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