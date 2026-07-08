Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 18,511 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,572 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.3%

PG stock opened at $152.72 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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