Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,311 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.08% of Duolingo worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,861,445 shares of the company's stock worth $853,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,611 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Duolingo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 33,563 shares of the company's stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $18,345,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,456,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Duolingo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $125.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.89 and a 1-year high of $468.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $159,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,759.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864. Company insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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