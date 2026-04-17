Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,647 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Autoliv by 110.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Autoliv by 35.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

Get Autoliv alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Autoliv

Here are the key news stories impacting Autoliv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $180,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $648,467.42. This represents a 21.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,099.60. The trade was a 59.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $130.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Autoliv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.38.

View Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autoliv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autoliv wasn't on the list.

While Autoliv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here