DUTCH ASSET Corp Buys Shares of 3,686 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $617.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $638.90. The stock has a market cap of $489.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.05 and a 200-day moving average of $364.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $489.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total value of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 356,642 shares in the company, valued at $180,204,069.76. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 189,767 shares of company stock worth $107,769,409 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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