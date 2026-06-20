DUTCH ASSET Corp Makes New $581,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,897 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STRL. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $861.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.82. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.20 and a 12-month high of $1,005.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is $719.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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