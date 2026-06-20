DUTCH ASSET Corp Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 2.6% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,432,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,387,000 after acquiring an additional 928,978 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,041,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,356,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3,128.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 88,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,028,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $97.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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