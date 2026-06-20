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DUTCH ASSET Corp Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • DUTCH ASSET Corp initiated a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter, buying 3,737 shares valued at about $1.107 million. IBM now represents roughly 0.9% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 27th-largest holding.
  • IBM continues to attract mixed analyst views: recent ratings include buy calls from Barclays, Needham, and DZ Bank, while BMO lowered its price target and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to sell. Overall, the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $304.17.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $1.91 EPS on $15.92 billion in revenue, while also raising its dividend to $1.69 per share quarterly. Shares were trading around $249.72, below the 52-week high, as investors also weighed broader IT-services sector concerns.
  • Interested in International Business Machines? Here are five stocks we like better.

DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,737 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. International Business Machines makes up about 0.9% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average is $268.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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