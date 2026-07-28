DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,029,966 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 258,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.91% of DXC Technology worth $126,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,258.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez acquired 28,051 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 844,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,062.80. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Research raised DXC Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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