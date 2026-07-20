Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 145.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,975 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,508 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $485.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $554.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $407.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $566.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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