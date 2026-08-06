Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $482.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $786.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $539.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 execution: AMD reported revenue of approximately $11.54 billion, up 50% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.66, exceeding analyst estimates. Data Center revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion, while gross margin expanded to 56%. AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

AMD reported revenue of approximately $11.54 billion, up 50% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.66, exceeding analyst estimates. Data Center revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion, while gross margin expanded to 56%. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus guidance: AMD forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, ahead of the roughly $12.4 billion consensus. Management also expects Data Center revenue to accelerate late in 2026 and more than double in 2027 as its Helios AI platform ramps. AMD Forecasts Upbeat Revenue

AMD forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, ahead of the roughly $12.4 billion consensus. Management also expects Data Center revenue to accelerate late in 2026 and more than double in 2027 as its Helios AI platform ramps. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: Jefferies, Truist, Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald and Susquehanna either maintained bullish ratings or raised price targets, citing data-center momentum and AI GPU growth. AMD Price Targets Raised

Jefferies, Truist, Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald and Susquehanna either maintained bullish ratings or raised price targets, citing data-center momentum and AI GPU growth. Positive Sentiment: AI ecosystem expansion: AMD highlighted collaboration with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic to optimize AI models on its platform, while a new AI coding-tool system with Super Micro Computer supports broader adoption.

AMD highlighted collaboration with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic to optimize AI models on its platform, while a new AI coding-tool system with Super Micro Computer supports broader adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning: AMD’s stock had more than doubled during the year, leaving the valuation and expectations unusually demanding. The post-earnings reaction reflects a reset in expectations rather than a deterioration in current demand.

AMD’s stock had more than doubled during the year, leaving the valuation and expectations unusually demanding. The post-earnings reaction reflects a reset in expectations rather than a deterioration in current demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors wanted a larger AI payoff: Although guidance exceeded official estimates, some analysts viewed the upside as modest relative to the premium already embedded in AMD’s valuation. AMD Investors Seek Bigger AI Payoff

Although guidance exceeded official estimates, some analysts viewed the upside as modest relative to the premium already embedded in AMD’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Heavy investment weighs on near-term profitability: A sharp increase in capital spending to expand AI and data-center capacity raised concerns about cash use, execution risk and whether margins can keep improving.

A sharp increase in capital spending to expand AI and data-center capacity raised concerns about cash use, execution risk and whether margins can keep improving. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia competition intensified: Elon Musk said SpaceX plans to use Nvidia chips exclusively for its AI infrastructure, reinforcing concerns about AMD’s ability to win major hyperscale customers. AMD Premarket Reaction

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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