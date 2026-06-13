Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,167,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,450,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $261,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TRV opened at $304.62 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.19 and a 12-month high of $313.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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