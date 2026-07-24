Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN Shares Sold by Siren L.L.C.

Siren L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,229,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,273,816 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Siren L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Siren L.L.C. owned 1.35% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $40,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 480,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $10,944,669.60. Following the sale, the director owned 875,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,962,034.48. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and have sold 2,066,372 shares worth $43,648,928. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DYN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

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About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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