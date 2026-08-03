Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX - Free Report) by 143.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 313,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Dynex Capital worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,136,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 998,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 79.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,235,018 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 992,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,390,780 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $117,555,000 after purchasing an additional 876,931 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,477 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 521,430 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company's stock.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.62 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital's payout ratio is presently 77.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DX shares. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynex Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on DX

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company's primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX - Free Report).

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