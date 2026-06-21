E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.0% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $37,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,462.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,081,554,000 after buying an additional 1,003,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $518,958,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34,269.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $439,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,286 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,036,584,000 after acquiring an additional 389,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,597,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $1,364.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,128.54. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $906.52 and a 52-week high of $1,365.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.86 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $2.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total value of $2,490,403.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,897,511.55. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,471.28. The trade was a 39.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,743 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

See Also

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