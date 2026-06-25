E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,209 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 50,540 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.2% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $308,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

NVDA stock opened at $198.32 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $149.26 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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