E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 14,123 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.4% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $53,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $141,978,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after acquiring an additional 726,101 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $123.76 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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