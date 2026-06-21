E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 15,998 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,071 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $476.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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