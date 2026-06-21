E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 20,300 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,192 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in DexCom were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore upgraded shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock worth $3,343,977. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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