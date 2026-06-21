E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 36,733 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,107 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 36,733 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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