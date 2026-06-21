E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 39,709 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 39,709 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.1% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Prologis were worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Prologis by 6,069.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $42,158,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 44,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 70,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.48.

View Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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