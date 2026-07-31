E20 Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

E20 Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $9,751,000. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of E20 Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Up 3.5%

Tesla stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.97, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $392.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $417.00 to $400.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $402.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Tesla made its 10 millionth EV

Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Positive Sentiment: Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Tesla and BYD Ride Global EV Boom

Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Tesla’s European Full Self-Driving Supervised

Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought approximately $53.5 million of Tesla shares after the selloff, signaling continued confidence in robotaxis, Optimus and AI-related growth. Cathie Wood Bought Tesla Stock

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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