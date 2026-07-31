E20 Capital Ltd Has $99.36 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

E20 Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,449 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,053 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 9.3% of E20 Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. E20 Capital Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $99,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

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Intel Trading Up 11.3%

INTC stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $459.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. AMD Intel stocks soar on Thursday: here's why

Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years

Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Why Wells Fargo Thinks Intel’s AI Business Is Getting Even Stronger

Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Intel providing chip technology to startup led by co-investor of Tan

Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. TSMC Stock Gains on Report of Developing EMIB-Like Chips

TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. Negative Sentiment: Intel now faces elevated expectations after its sharp recovery. Commentary warns that valuation, ambitious spending plans, restructuring costs, and continued foundry execution risks could make the stock vulnerable if AI growth fails to accelerate as projected.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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